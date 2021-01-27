VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver has launched a survey around proposed changes to require parking permits in all residential neighbourhoods.

The draft changes, which are being explored as part of the city’s Climate Emergency Action Plan, would first focus on neighbourhoods without a residential parking permit program, with the goal of eventually merging the programs together.

According to the city, the initial annual cost of an on-street parking permit for older or lower-priced vehicles would be roughly $45.45 a year.

However, there would be an additional carbon surcharge for newer, higher-priced vehicles that burn gas and diesel, the city says, in order to encourage more purchases of zero-emission vehicles.

The city says funds raised from the permits would go directly to goals supported by the Climate Plan, including wider sidewalks, public spaces, and transit improvements.

If the changes, with public feedback, are adopted by City Council in July, new policies could come into effect before the end of 2021.

The survey is open until Feb. 28.