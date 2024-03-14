VANCOUVER
Our Community

The Franchise Show

The Franchise Show 2024
Share

The Franchise Show returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre on April 6th and 7th!

It’s the best place to meet face-to-face with representatives from top franchise concepts who want to expand or develop in BC. It’s a no-pressure environment, meant for research and networking purposes! Plus, free seminars all weekend to learn the ins and outs of franchise ownership so you can make an educated decision about your future.

For tickets and more information, click here!

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Ottawa

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News