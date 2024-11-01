VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say

    A mother in Kamloops told police her daughter found a razor blade in a piece of Halloween candy. Police shared this photo of the item. (Kamloops RCMP) A mother in Kamloops told police her daughter found a razor blade in a piece of Halloween candy. Police shared this photo of the item. (Kamloops RCMP)
    Share

    Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.

    Kamloops RCMP shared a photo of the candy, which appears to be a pink Starburst with a piece of metal protruding from one side.

    "The complainant reported her daughter, who had been trick or treating in the Brock area last night, found a candy in her bag today that had been partially opened, and a small razor blade was observed protruding from the candy," the detachment said in a news release Friday.

    "The child notified her mother immediately and the mother notified the police."

    Police said they don't know which home in the neighbourhood the candy came from, and added that there have been no other reports of similar incidents. 

    Reports of candy tampering surface nearly every Halloween, but CTV News was unable to find any reports of children being injured from such tampering in Canada.

    Authorities advise parents to check their chidlren's Halloween candy for open or torn packaging and to not eat homemade treats. When in doubt, throw it out.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News