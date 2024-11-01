Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say

Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.

Kamloops RCMP shared a photo of the candy, which appears to be a pink Starburst with a piece of metal protruding from one side.

"The complainant reported her daughter, who had been trick or treating in the Brock area last night, found a candy in her bag today that had been partially opened, and a small razor blade was observed protruding from the candy," the detachment said in a news release Friday.

"The child notified her mother immediately and the mother notified the police."

Police said they don't know which home in the neighbourhood the candy came from, and added that there have been no other reports of similar incidents.

Reports of candy tampering surface nearly every Halloween, but CTV News was unable to find any reports of children being injured from such tampering in Canada.

Authorities advise parents to check their chidlren's Halloween candy for open or torn packaging and to not eat homemade treats. When in doubt, throw it out.