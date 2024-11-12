5 seriously injured after Hwy. 1 crash, including Good Samaritan who tried to help

Several people were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash that partially shut down Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., early Tuesday morning – including a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help.

B.C. Highway Patrol told CTV News three patients were taken to hospital in serious condition, and two others were in “very serious” condition following the collision between Gaglardi Way and Kensington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Among the victims was a bystander who was struck after stepping onto the roadway to provide assistance, authorities said.

Following the accident, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin reminded the public it can be very dangerous to pull over on the highway, particularly in the dark, and urged Good Samaritans to exercise extreme caution when doing so.

Video from the scene shows a car and a taxi badly damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

Burnaby RCMP said the westbound lanes of Highway 1 were immediately shut down so the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service could investigate.

“While it is early in the investigation, at this time impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in a news release.

Kalanj said early indications are that weather and possibly even speed may have been factors, as there was water pooling on the road at the time of the accident.

Westbound lanes of the highway are expected to be shut down for the rest of the morning commute and potentially into the afternoon.

“Police are advising commuters to plan an alternate route this morning. If they can work from home or delay the start of their work day, we suggest they do,” Kalanj said.