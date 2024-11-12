'A man of genuine warmth and integrity': Condolences pour in for former B.C. premier John Horgan

The news Tuesday morning that former B.C. premier John Horgan had died at age 65 set off an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the province's political spectrum.

Former allies and rivals alike spoke fondly of Horgan's character and legacy.

Incoming Opposition leader John Rustad, who served in the legislature with Horgan for more than a decade, offered condolences on behalf of his B.C. Conservative Party.

"John was not just a colleague in public service but a man of genuine warmth and integrity," Rustad said.

"Despite our political differences, I always held a deep respect for him as a person. Throughout the years, I had the opportunity to interact with John on numerous occasions. His approachable nature and willingness to engage in open dialogue were qualities that I admired greatly. He had a way of making everyone feel heard, regardless of their stance or background."

Former Opposition leader Kevin Falcon also spoke fondly of his former rival, describing their relationship as one of "political opposites" who nevertheless were able to share "lighthearted jokes in the hallways."

Speaking at an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about Horgan's death and offered her own condolences to the former premier's wife and sons.

"It breaks my heart," Henry said. "I don't know what to say. I'm just grateful that he was able to make it home. I've been in touch with him on-and-off over the last little while and I know it was a very challenging diagnosis and that he'd been ill for some time, so making it back home was really important."

Horgan announced back in July that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time and would be stepping away from his role as Canada's ambassador to Germany to seek treatment.

Horgan's successor, current Premier David Eby, remembered him in an official statement as a man who "loved this province and its people" and "sought to address injustice wherever he saw it."

Eby also held a news conference on short notice after the news of Horgan's death broke.

B.C. NDP president Aaron Sumexheltza remembered the former premier as "a remarkable leader," as well as "a dear friend and mentor" to members of the party.

Horgan led the New Democrats to government in 2017 with the support of the B.C. Greens, after the party had spent 16 years out of power. He secured a majority government in a snap election called in October 2020.

"Fighting for people wasn’t something John did, it was who he was," Sumexheltza said. "As the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, the leader of our party, and as premier of B.C., John never wavered from his commitment to make life better for everyday British Columbians. He genuinely loved the people of our province, and connected with people from all walks of life."

National reaction

Condolences came in Tuesday from across Canada, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praising Horgan's "ability to connect with people irrespective of their politics or beliefs."

“John was a firm believer in the ideals of public service," Trudeau said in a statement.

"He saw it as a privilege, as a way to help others and make our country better. At every opportunity he was given, he served Canadians with a tenacity, passion, and dedication that very few could match."

Condolences also came from those who shared less political common ground with Horgan. Federal Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre issued a brief statement wishing "peace and comfort" to his loved ones.

Former federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole also weighed in, calling Horgan "a class act."

"I enjoyed getting to know him and admired his happy warrior style and his dedication to working families," O'Toole said in a social media post.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "devastated" to hear of Horgan's death.

"I had the privilege of working with John and always admired his ability to build bridges and work with people of every political stripe," Ford said.

Canada's other premiers also took to social media to mourn their former B.C. colleague's death, with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew – the leader of Canada's only other NDP provincial government – describing Horgan as someone who made people's lives better.

Municipal leaders weigh in

The leaders of B.C.'s largest cities also expressed sadness at the former premier's passing.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said Horgan had "dedicated his life to British Columbia."

"John led with integrity and his commitment to the people of this province, his passion and his sense of humour will be deeply missed," Sim said.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said Horgan would be remembered as "a true friend" to her city.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Horgan," she said in a statement.

"He was a leader that had the uncanny ability to connect with people regardless of political stripe."

Flags were lowered to half-mast at the legislature and across the province in Horgan's memory.