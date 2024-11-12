Prince George RCMP seek dash cam video after fatal drunk driving crash
A person has died following a crash involving a drunk driver in Prince George.
Prince George RCMP are seeking more information on a crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Nov. 7 on the 1500-block of Old Cariboo Highway, said police.
The car, a grey Pontiac Vibe, had left the highway resulting in an incident that caused the death of the vehicle’s single passenger. The driver, uninjured, was located by officers at the scene and found to be under the influence, said police.
“Through the course of their investigation, police officers arrested the driver for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He was later released on paperwork with a future court date,” the statement said.
“Unfortunately, the single passenger in the vehicle did not survive the incident. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle driving before the incident, or believes they may have captured relevant dash camera or surveillance video, is asked to call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.
