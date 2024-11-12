Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65

Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP come to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.

Horgan's family said he died peacefully at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital on Tuesday morning

"Our hearts are broken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, John Horgan," a statement from the family said.

"He was surrounded by family, friends, and love in his final days. (His wife) Ellie and the rest of John's family ask for privacy during this time of mourning. 'Live Long and Prosper.'"

The inclusion of the famous quote from Spock was a nod to Horgan's love of Star Trek.