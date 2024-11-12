60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured in hit-and-run in Comox: RCMP

Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured on Monday.

Members of the Comox Valley RCMP were called to the scene near a gas station on Comox Road around 5:20 p.m.

"The victim reported he was passing the Gas n Go when he was hit by a vehicle turning left into the business. The driver reportedly exited his vehicle and offered to take the victim to the hospital. However, he fled eastbound on Comox Road after sirens were heard approaching,” Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement, adding that the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with an average build, approximately 6 feet tall with thinning light brown hair. The vehicle was a black Chrystler 200 sedan.

"Although witnesses did not observe obvious damage, it is likely that scratches or small dents may be present on the vehicle from the collision, as the skateboarder reportedly went over the hood upon impact," the statement from Mounties noted.

Drivers who were travelling in the area at the time are being urged to review dashcam video and anyone with information is being asked to call 250-338-1321 and quote file number 2024-17330.