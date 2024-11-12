Metro Vancouver police seize fentanyl 'disguised as dog treats'

VANCOUVER
    Drugs, firearms and cash seized by the Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seen in this handout photo. Drugs, firearms and cash seized by the Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seen in this handout photo.
    Transit police in Metro Vancouver say two people have been charged for their alleged role in a "sophisticated" drug-dealing operation that distributed fentanyl in the shape of dog treats.

    In a news release issued Tuesday, police said they became aware of the two suspects, who were allegedly dealing illicit drugs around Surrey, last spring.

    “It was quickly determined that the suspects posed a serious risk to public safety due to their access to firearms and fentanyl that was disguised to look like dog treats,” it reads.

    The Metro Vancouver Transit Police service says it seized 3.4 kilograms of fentanyl, 28.7 grams of cocaine, five firearms, body armour, nearly $37,000 in cash, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, a diamond necklace and a diamond ring as part of the investigation.

    “The volume of fentanyl seized equaled nearly 2 million lethal doses, which is alarming, given that we are in the midst of an opioid crisis in B.C.,” said Const. Amanda Steed in the release. "To have it be processed using molds designed for dog treats meant that this potentially deadly substance was disguised to make it appear benign to anyone who came across it.”

    In addition, a man and a woman, both from Surrey, have been charged with several drug and firearms trafficking offences, police said.

    One suspect has been released with conditions including 24-hour house arrest and the other remains in custody pending their next court appearance, according to the department. 

