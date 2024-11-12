VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Ottawa provides $9 million to fight homelessness among veterans in B.C., Yukon

    Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser responds to a question during a weekly news conference, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser responds to a question during a weekly news conference, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The federal government is providing more than $9 million in funding for programs in British Columbia and Yukon to combat homelessness among veterans.

    The announcement, which comes a day after Remembrance Day, includes $4.7-million for the VRS Communities' Affordable Housing Program at Legion Veterans Village in Surrey, B.C.

    The Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities says in a news release that the money will go toward providing eligible veterans in the Metro Vancouver area who are at risk or experiencing homelessness with financial help through rent supplements and counselling supports.

    It says the program also includes resources to help veterans with disabilities get access to care, allowing them to live independently, and provides temporary housing for people travelling to Vancouver for medical or rehabilitation services.

    The department says it is also providing more than $4.5 million for the Legion Foundation Rent Supplement Program through the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Legion Foundation.

    It says that funding will go toward rent supplements, utility payments, rental deposit assistance and other supports.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024. 

