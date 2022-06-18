Osoyoos rattlesnake hitches ride to Vancouver in Ferrari

It all started in Osoyoos, when employees from the Vancouver Ferrari dealership were enjoying a company retreat. As they left, a snake managed to make its way into a vehicle's undercarriage, tagging along for the nearly 400-kilometre journey back to Vancouver.

