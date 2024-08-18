VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks for Ottawa's fourth-round pick in 2025

    Vasily Podkolzin (92) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lucas Peltier Vasily Podkolzin (92) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lucas Peltier
    The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Ottawa’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft in an NHL trade announced Sunday night.

    Podkolzin has 18 goals, 17 assists and 43 penalty minutes in 37 games over the past three seasons with Vancouver.

    The left-shot forward from Moscow made his playoff debut this past season, appearing in two games in Vancouver's second-round series against Edmonton.

    The Canucks selected Podkolzin with the 10th-overall pick at the 2019 draft.

    Edmonton obtained Ottawa’s 2025 fourth-round selection as well as Roby Jarventie in July in exchange for forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

    The trade gives the Canucks seven selections at the 2025 draft.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024. 

