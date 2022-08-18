Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. declines again

A hospital bed is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) A hospital bed is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener