No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes recorded off Vancouver Island

Five earthquakes were recorded in quick succession off the British Columbia coast on Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey measured the first 4.4-magnitude quake at 12:59 p.m., approximately 214 kilometres west of Tofino on Vancouver Island, followed 19 minutes later by a 4.7-magnitude quake in the same region.

A subsequent 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the area at 1:21 p.m., then a 4.3-magnitude earthquake at 1:23 p.m., and a fifth quake measuring 4.0 in magnitude was identified at 2:22 p.m., according to authorities.

No tsunami threat is expected as a result of the seismic activity, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's tsunami warning system, which issues tsunami alerts and information for the continental U.S. and Canada.

All of the earthquakes occurred at an approximate depth of 10 kilometres, according to authorities.