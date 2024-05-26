No Messi, no problem: Inter Miami downs slumping Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1
Missing soccer icon Lionel Messi wasn't an issue for Inter Miami on Saturday.
Even without the World Cup-winning superstar, Miami (10-4-2) cruised to a 2-1 victory over the slumping Whitecaps (5-5-4) in Vancouver.
Fans were outraged earlier in the week to hear Miami wasn't bringing Messi to play in B.C. because of the club's congested Major League Soccer schedule. The team also left Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets in Florida.
“We have come without our biggest players. … And even then we have competed very well," Miami's head coach, Gerardo (Tata) Martino, said through an interpreter.
"That is a very valuable thing, of course. If we had lost, even if we had competed as well as we did tonight, we would not be as happy as we are now. I think this is a big prize for these players for the effort that they’ve done.”
Pink No. 10 Messi jerseys still dotted the announced crowd of 51,035 and chants of "Where is Messi?" broke out in the game's early minutes.
Saturday's result stretched Vancouver's winless skid to six games (0-3-3) in MLS play while Miami's unbeaten streak grew to 10 straight outings (7-0-3).
“(Major League Soccer) is like this. Every team goes through this kind of period during the season," Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said after the loss.
"So it's too easy to show that we are a compact group when everything is going well. We need to show it now. And so we are conscious of the fact that we need to do better, but also we're conscious of the fact that we can do better. So we’ll go from there.”
Robert Taylor scored and contributed an assist, while Leo Campana also found the back of the net for Miami (10-4-2).
Ryan Gauld replied for the 'Caps (5-5-4), converting a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.
Miami's Drake Callender made one save and Yohei Takaoka stopped four on-target shots for Vancouver.
The 'Caps started off with an aggressive offence, and came tantalizingly close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute. Gauld sent a cross to Fafa Picault at the far post and the striker headed it down, only to see his shot blocked by Marcelo Weigandt.
Miami peppered Takaoka with shots across the first half and finally beat the Japanese keeper in the 38th minute.
Jordi Alba sent a ball to Taylor, who got around Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda inside the penalty area, then blasted a right-footed shot past Takaoka to put Miami up 1-0.
Vancouver did not register a shot on target through the first half, while the visitors logged five.
The Whitecaps have struggled to find the back of the net recently, scoring just two goals in their last four MLS games. The club had 14 goals across their first six games of the season.
“I think that we’re still doing the same things we were doing earlier on in the year, getting to the right spots and creating chances. But it just feels like we’re getting a little unlucky," said midfielder Ali Ahmed. "We have to be better and hold ourselves accountable.”
Taylor troubled the 'Caps once again in the 54th minute, dancing around Laborda before dishing the ball off to Campana at the top of the six-yard box. Campana then tapped a shot in to give Miami a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute.
A video review in the 69th minute gave Vancouver life.
Tomas Aviles bodychecked Picault inside the penalty area and, while the foul wasn't initially called, the play was double-checked by the video assistant referee and a penalty was awarded.
Gauld stepped up to take the kick and sent a right-footed shot past a diving Callendar, cutting Vancouver's deficit to 2-1 in the 72nd minute.
The home side continued to press in the final minutes, but couldn't find the equalizer.
“I think it’s a lot a matter of confidence at the moment," Sartini said. "So we need to reinstate the confidence and try to get points immediately because it’s too easy now to be with the head down but we need to be with the head up and try to go full speed in (our next game)."
The Whitecaps return to action Wednesday when they take on Sporting Kansas City on the road. Miami will host Atlanta United the same night.
NOTES: After the announcement Messi would not come to Vancouver, the Whitecaps offered everyone at Saturday's game a free ticket to another regular-season game in 2024. … Saturday marked the first-ever MLS game between Vancouver and Inter Miami. … Miami midfielder Julian Gressel made his return to B.C. Place. The 30-year-old made 38 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver between 2022 and 2023, putting up seven goals and nine assists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv for the first time in months
Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza that set off air raid sirens as far away as Tel Aviv for the first time in months on Sunday in a show of resilience more than seven months into Israel's massive air, sea and ground offensive.
Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
Indianapolis 500 delayed as strong storm forces fans to evacuate Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed as a strong storm pushed through the area Sunday, forcing Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
At least 9 dead in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after severe weather roars across region
Powerful storms killed at least nine people and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where drivers took shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
-
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Marchment scores winner, Stars beat Oilers 3-1 to even Western Conference final 1-1
Mason Marchment scored the winner early in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday to even the NHL's Western Conference final 1-1.
-
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
-
Lauther's late field goal lifts Roughriders over Elks 28-27 in pre-season action
Brett Lauther’s 23-yard field goal with 23 seconds left lifted the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 28-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday in CFL pre-season action.
Calgary
-
Calgary police looking for woman, 22, missing since Friday
Calgary police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the northwest community of Sage Hill.
-
Road closures in effect for Calgary Marathon
Several roads are closed for the Calgary Marathon on Sunday morning.
-
Stampeders pounce on Lions for 30-6 pre-season win
An early heads-up play by Marken Michel was all the Calgary Stampeders needed to propel them to a 30-6 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Organizers have high hopes as Lethbridge launches collector and entertainment expo
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
-
Lethbridge police, fire responders set to square off on the diamond in Battle of the Badges
A friendly competition between Lethbridge police officers and fire responders will take place Saturday, all for a good cause.
-
Maintenance work shuts down Lethbridge online services this weekend
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle two fires overnight
Winnipeg firefighters battled two blazes Saturday night in Point Douglas and Daniel McIntyre.
-
‘It’s pretty alarming’: Urban wildlife encounters in Winnipeg this week
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
Regina
-
Lauther's late field goal lifts Roughriders over Elks 28-27 in pre-season action
Brett Lauther's 23-yard field goal with 23 seconds left lifted the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 28-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday in CFL pre-season action.
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Endangered little brown bats in prairies under study by university research teams
Research teams from the University of Regina and the University of Winnipeg are working to study migration patterns of the endangered little brown bat.
Saskatoon
-
Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
-
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
-
Sask. swimmer qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games, sets Canadian record
A swimmer from Saskatoon has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
Toronto
-
'Bigger than just music:' Canadians remember Punjabi rapper two years after killing
Shub Karman was out for a recent walk in Calgary, when he passed a car full of kids singing along to the music of his favourite Punjabi rapper.
-
Female driver dead after collision in Oshawa
A female driver has died after a collision in Oshawa on Sunday morning, police say.
-
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals tout their credibility on managing public finances
The Liberals' credibility is 'through the roof' when it comes to managing public finances, said PLQ interim leader Marc Tanguay on Sunday at his party's general convention in a Bromont hotel.
-
Man, 27, dead after two-car collision in Plateau-Mont-Royal
A 27-year-old man died after a two-car collision in Montreal's Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough overnight, police say.
-
Legault calls social media platforms 'virtual pushers' as party mulls age restrictions
Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are nothing less than 'virtual pushers,' according to Premier François Legault.
Ottawa
-
Should you buy new or resale house? Here's what you need to know
There are many decisions to make before deciding to buy a house and one of those is whether to buy a new or a resale one.
-
Canada invests $171.6 million to support 5 science organizations in Ottawa
Five research and science organizations in Ottawa are going to receive up to $171.6 million from Canada, announced the government.
-
Is the drive-in movie theatre at risk of going dark?
As another season of summer rounds the corner into view, drive-in movie theatres across Canada are coming back to life, but some are worried the tradition might go away altogether.
Atlantic
-
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
-
57-year-old Carleton man dead following boating accident: P.E.I. RCMP
A 57-year-old man from Carleton, P.E.I., has died following a boating incident in the Summerside Harbour.
-
Man in custody after shots fired in Dartmouth:police
Halifax Regional Police say they are currently on the scene of a weapons offense on Valkyrie Crescent in Dartmouth, N.S.
London
-
Huron County fire crews tackle blaze at Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware
Huron County fire crews spent Saturday evening extinguishing a fire at hardware store in Goderich.
-
'Wouldn’t miss this': Fans from all over North America attend Memorial Cup
Fans from across North America have come to Saginaw, Mich. to see the quest for junior hockey supremacy. During the fan fest event, CTV News London spoke with those from northern Quebec, Saskatchewan, Michigan, Ohio, British Columbia and Manitoba.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Truck driver heroes, Kitchener strip club misconduct, population growth
Two Purolator truck drivers being hailed as heroes, misconduct in a Kitchener strip club, and population growth for the Region of Waterloo round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
KW Titans lose to London in Basketball Super League finals
Much like the Kitchener Rangers, the KW Titans season has ended at the hands of a team from London.
-
Disturbance in Waterloo involving racial slurs under investigation
Regional police are investigating a disturbance in Waterloo that involved racial slurs.
Northern Ontario
-
No sign Canada has a plan to reach NATO defence spending target: U.S. NATO ambassador
The U.S. ambassador to NATO says she has seen no indication that Canada has a plan to reach the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
-
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
-
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.