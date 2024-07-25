VANCOUVER
    Human remains found in Fraser River near industrial area, Richmond RCMP say

    Police in Richmond are investigating after human remains were found "off the shore of an industrial area" in the city earlier this week.

    The discovery happened on Tuesday "in the water where Williams Road meets the Fraser River," Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

    Police said they received the report of possible human remains around 12:15 p.m., and confirmed the discovery when officers arrived.

    "Richmond RCMP is working closely with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains and determine circumstances that led to their death," police said in their release.

    "The investigation is in the early stages and no additional information will be released at this time."

    Anyone with information about the found remains should call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-23032, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

