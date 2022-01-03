New Year New Career? Tips for Job Hunters in 2022

VANCOUVER -

Many people are making New Year's resolutions for 2022 and for some, that might include a career change.

Alykhan Velshi, vice-president of corporate affairs at Huawei Canada, joined CTV Morning Live with tips for job seekers.

Velshi shared that employers are looking for candidates who are strong communicators, team players and self starters, and those who have up-to-date tech skills and digital literacy.

Velshi shared these 10 keywords and phrases that can help a resume stand out in 2022:

Time management

Detail oriented

Logical thinker

Good organizational skills

A passion for learning

Technical literacy

Data analytics

Adaptability

Empathy

Communication

Velshi recommended Huawei Tech 101 at Fort Erie International Academy for those looking to advance their tech skills and kick-start a career in today’s digital workforce.

This free course provides a way for people to gain practical skills at home with accessible learning. The flexible learning program offers bite-sized modules and is tailored for beginners.

Some of the skillsets that can be learned include Excel, Gmail and Zoom.

Students can participate in moderated discussion topics with fellow students, instructors and industry professionals.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.