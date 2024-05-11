VANCOUVER
    • New Westminster police seize drugs, guns in trafficking investigation

    Weapons, drugs and cash seized by the New Westminster Police Department are pictured in this handout photo. Weapons, drugs and cash seized by the New Westminster Police Department are pictured in this handout photo.
    Police in New Westminster say they have seized “numerous” weapons and kilograms of drugs as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the city that began in 2022.

    In a news release Friday, the NWPD said its Street Crime Unit executed multiple search warrants and arrested two suspects in March.

    Police said they seized firearms, stun batons and an estimated $280,000 worth of drugs, which are suspected to be MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl.

    Charges including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and various weapons offences are being recommended, the NWPD said.

    “Our Street Crime Unit has worked extremely hard on this file to disrupt a drug trafficking cell in New Westminster,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the release. “We want to assure the community that we take illicit drug trafficking extremely seriously given the harm these drugs can have.”

    The NWPD asked the public to share information about drug trafficking in the city with investigators by calling 604-525-5411.

