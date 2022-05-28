New SkyTrain, electric buses part of B.C.'s $2.4B for transit in Metro Vancouver

The B.C. government says a Surrey-to-Langley SkyTrain line and electrified bus fleets are among the projects that will benefit from a $2.4-billion investment in Metro Vancouver transit.

George Heyman, B.C.'s minister responsible for TransLink, announced the funds Friday, saying people throughout Metro Vancouver will have more affordable and convenient travel options, while reducing climate pollution.

The government says in a news release the funds are part of its commitment to cover 40 per cent of the 10-year vision for transit outlined by the regional mayors' council on regional transportation.

The investment plan for TransLink, which is Metro Vancouver's transportation authority, includes expanding transit service, building more bus-priority infrastructure and transitioning bus fleets from diesel to zero-emission vehicles.

The release says the plan will help TransLink replace more than one third of its diesel bus fleet, with about 500 buses that run on electric batteries or natural gas.

On Wednesday, TransLink said its recovery of ridership that plummeted during the pandemic has been stronger than many North American transit networks, but still hasn't returned to previous levels.