New kidney care unit announced at Surrey Memorial Hospital

A new renal hemodialysis unit will be built at Surrey Memorial Hospital, officials announced Tuesday.

The stand-alone unit will have 21 dialysis stations, bringing the total at the hospital to 60, according to the province.

Construction is expected to begin August with a planned opening date sometime in 2025.

“We’re investing in life-saving renal services in Surrey because the population is growing rapidly and, currently, people sometimes need to travel to other communities for their dialysis,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

The province says the unit, which will be built on the northwestern corner of the hospital’s campus, is part of its 30-step action plan announced last June to improve services at the struggling hospital. One of the promises made was to expand renal services within 18 months.

“More treatment stations mean less waiting time and more opportunities for care for patients facing the hardship of kidney disease,” Premier David Eby said in a statement. “This new facility addresses a critical health-care need, and ensures that people in Surrey can get comprehensive, compassionate care in the community that will enhance their quality of life.”

The new unit has an estimated price tag of $85 million, with $84 million coming from the province and $1 million from the Surrey Hospitals Foundation.