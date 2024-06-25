Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
She's 101, and still lives in her own condo in West Vancouver, B.C.
"It never occurred to me that I would live this long," said Roden, a former Air Force typist who was 65 when she founded a charity for survivors of sexual abuse. "I don't know why, but I think it's because I just enjoy every single day."
Joseph Novak, a 100-year-old Second World War veteran who lives in Whitehorse, lost his eyesight about a decade ago and spends his days listening to music and audiobooks.
Margaret Friend, 101, who lives in a long-term care home in Hamilton, was one of 14 children. Although she has dementia, she easily rattled off her siblings' names — and noted that she was the only one left.
Lives as long as those of Roden, Novak and Friend, their challenges and joys, were once unlikely. But now they are part of a striking demographic phenomenon — Canada's centenarian population is soaring.
Statistics Canada data show the country's population of people aged at least 100 more than tripled between 2000 and 2023, up from 3,393 to 11,705. That makes centenarians the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
Experts attribute the rise to improvements in health care and medical awareness, although genetics likely plays a key role in individual cases.
Some relatives interviewed by The Canadian Press see their loved ones' great longevity as a blessing, but a testing one. And medical professionals, sociologists and demographers are calling for policy changes to address issues faced by the centenarian population, such as dementia and social isolation.
Anne Martin-Matthews, a now-retired professor at the University of British Columbia, spent more than 40 years studying the sociology of aging.
"People are living longer, and they're in many ways healthier than they've ever been," she said.
But she said sectors including health care and housing are largely unprepared for such an aging population despite decades of warning.
Statistics Canada on Monday released a forecast that the centenarian population would hit 106,100 by 2073, under a medium-growth scenario that would also see the population of people aged 85 or over more than tripling.
"It's with some surprise that we find ourselves now in 2024 and we're still talking about how to plan for an aging population, (though) we have known for 50 years that this was coming," Martin-Matthews said.
"Certainly, this is a vibrant, vital population but the issue is how we, as a society, are positioned to provide assistance and support when it's needed in later life, and that's where I think we've not lived up to the expectations."
Bill Hamill, 100, moved from Ontario to Gibsons, B.C., in 2015 after he lost his longtime partner, 96-year-old Thelma Weeks. Hamill now lives with his 70-year-old daughter, Mary Lou Hamill, in a duplex a few blocks from the town's main strip.
The house is divided into two parts, allowing the father and daughter to maintain their independence. Bill lives in an apartment on the main floor, while Mary Lou Hamill stays in a suite upstairs.
She said she checks on her father every day and buys his groceries, but he is still able to cook and entertain himself.
Her father said he enjoys living in Gibsons, on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast about 50 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, and is often seen on his twice-daily walks around the neighbourhood.
But the war veteran, who took part in D-Day operations 80 years ago, now lives a solitary life.
"Of course, I'm lonely," he said. "Some days I don't talk to a person."
'Good for the body ... good for the brain'
Hamill said the secret to his longevity — and his life motto — is "everything in moderation."
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor in geriatric medicine at the University of British Columbia, said many potential factors could be at play when someone reaches 100.
"We know that one of those factors has to do with the fact that people are more aware of health conditions that may have in the past limited life expectancy," Wong said.
Research suggests that a combination of public health and medical improvements have contributed to the rise in centenarians. Studies show that on an individual level, staying active, eating well and managing stress are important for long lives, but genetics also play a big part.
It's not just in Canada — the number of centenarians is booming around the world. They made up only about one out of every 200,000 people in the world in 1950, according to the United Nations. By 2021, the global rate was about 13 times higher.
But Canada has a much bigger share than most countries, per capita. Statistics Canada reports that the centenarian rate last year was about 29 per 100,000 population, compared with 6.9 per 100,000 globally in 2020.
And it's not just the centenarian population that is on the rise. Between 2000 and 2023, Canada's population of people in their 90s rose 175 per cent to 344, 273, while those in their 80s was up 89 per cent to 1.46 million. At the same time, the total population of Canada was up by 30 per cent, driven mainly by immigration, and the population of children aged up to nine rose 4.6 per cent.
As Canada's elderly population rises, the number of people with cognitive decline is also set to increase, said Wong. He said projections suggest Canadians living with dementia "will go up three times in the next 30 years."
That's even as the actual rate of dementia decreases worldwide, likely due to better nutrition, exercise, and preventive behaviours, said Martin-Matthews.
Centenarian Margaret Friend was upbeat as she took part in a Zoom interview, telling stories from her life and describing the activities she likes in her care home: bingo, bowling, watching television.
Her son, Jim Friend — who attributes his mother's longevity to "good genes" — sat in on the interview and said some days her memory is better than others.
"In the last year, it has been very noticeable and the decline is becoming more prevalent. It has been a learning curve for me personally," he said.
Throughout the interview, Margaret often repeated the same phrase: "My parents were strict." Her son tried to keep her on track, sometimes restating the questions.
"She's still with us and we're very thankful for that, but it's been a challenge in all honesty," he said.
Short-term memory loss was a common concern among centenarians interviewed by The Canadian Press, even among those whose stories of a long life flow freely.
Hamill in Gibsons, for example, "remembers things vividly" when asked about his time in the military.
"I've worked for the railway. I lived in Africa for five years, and I was attached to the Royal Canadian Air Force, and we bombed D-Day at 6:10 in the morning. That was a sight you'd never want to see," he said.
Ask him about something more recent? "It's yesterday I have trouble with," he said with a laugh.
Others seem to have no such problems.
Roden, the yoga fan from West Vancouver, vividly described the "wonderful afternoon" spent celebrating her 101st birthday on a recent Sunday at a granddaughter's farm in Cloverdale. Guests included all six grandchildren, her 10 great-grandchildren and a llama.
"And they are huge, and he came right up to me and he blew in my face,” laughed Roden, as she recalled her encounter with the llama.
In addition to yoga, Roden is in a book club and is "very involved in politics."
“I'm in extremely good health, and I'm very lively, and I like to get involved in situations," she said.
Wong said science shows "what's good for the body is also good for the brain."
"We know that exercise, socialization, prevention of stroke, and interestingly, fixing hearing loss and hearing problems, these are some of the things that are really helpful to keep in the brain healthy," he said.
"That said, we still have a long way to go, because there are many things that we can do to prevent deterioration."
Wong said social isolation is a huge issue facing this population, most of whom live alone.
Centenarians have typically outlived their siblings, childhood friends and partners. Hamill, who had nine siblings, and Friend, one of 14, are such examples.
Novak, from Whitehorse, misses Mary, his wife of 73 years, terribly. She died in 2019, within three months of their eldest son, Peter. "You can imagine how bad (2019) was for me," said Novak, who lives in a senior care residence.
"Mary was an exceptional girl and she also made me the better man that I am today," he said.
Novak said the beginning of June brought back "sad memories" as it marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the anniversary of Mary's death. "But life must go on, the best you can," he said.
Wong said that loneliness has been shown to have negative health impacts. "So, it's not just about living to an old age, it's their whole journey and experience," Wong said, before adding that "living alone does not necessarily mean that a person is lonely."
"What we are looking for is the connectivity with others," he said. "We know for example, that exercise, physical activities, visualization, this social connectivity are all important."
Martin-Matthews, who previously served as the scientific director of the Institute of Aging, also emphasized the importance of social connection.
"That is crucial as we get older," she said. "So, that's family ties, or friendship ties or whatever they may be, but having that sense of social connection is absolutely vital as we get older."
'Grace and humour'
As the population of centenarians continues to rise, experts worry that the questions of how they will be housed and cared for have gone largely unaddressed by authorities, despite years of warnings.
Those issues have knock-on effects for their children, who are typically elderly themselves. Mark Rosenberg, a geographer and professor emeritus at Queen's University, Kingston, Ont., said the issue "is going to be hard to sort out."
He said this type of scenario often comes at a high cost for the caregiver, who is also aging and often lacks the "energy and strength" to take care of a person who needs more and more help.
He flagged an urgent need to create "many more housing alternatives" for seniors.
He said older people typically have two options: to stay in their own homes or move into long-term care.
"There's very little in between, particularly for people who are low income, or even middle income," he said.
And the longer people live, the more their resources dwindle, he said.
"Once they retire, for most older people, they're living off of their pensions, and pensions are rarely, in this day and age, keeping up with the cost of living," he said. "So, they're slowly running down their assets."
"My feeling is that people who don't have really strong social networks are more and more likely, as they approach 100, to find themselves alone with fewer resources to manage the everyday challenges of their lives."
Martin-Matthews said the biggest issues that need addressing are improving care facilities and community assistance for those still living at home. She said the COVID-19 pandemic and high mortality rates in long-term care homes showcased "horrific conditions, understaffing and overcrowding."
"Many of us assumed it would be a wake-up call, in terms of how we are dealing with the care of frail, elderly people in the last years of their lives, and it didn't change. Nothing's changed," she said.
Martin-Matthews also noted the increasing trend of children, like Mary Lou Hamill, who are also over the age of 65, taking care of very elderly parents.
Bill Hamill, who turns 101 in August, said he was grateful that he could move to B.C. to live with his daughter after the deaths of a son then his partner Thelma in Ontario. "I thought I'd be staying in Toronto but I'm glad I didn't because I really need her," Hamill said of his daughter.
He flipped through a photobook he was gifted for his 100th birthday, and pointed to a black-and-white photo of six young men in suits.
"That was my wedding night," he said without hesitation. The photo depicts him and his brothers, who served as his groomsman.
"They're all gone," he said matter-of-factly. "I'm from a family of 10 kids and I was number seven. My last brother just died a couple of months ago, and so I'm the last of my generation."
But he said he was still optimistic.
"Right now, there's not much to complain about other than getting up throughout the night, but evidently that happens to most old guys," he joked.
Roden, too, sees the lighter side of her unexpected longevity. It comes easily to a woman who says the biggest challenge of being 101 is to "stay upright."
“Growing old, a friend asked me what it was like, and I said, I think you have to do it with grace and humour," said Roden.
She added: "I think you have to laugh at yourself sometimes. 'I can't do that. I can't do this.' You just laugh, laugh at yourself."
And then she did.
-- With files by Nono Shen
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
WikiLeaks' Assange pleads guilty in deal with U.S. that secures his freedom, ends legal fight
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that secures his liberty and concludes a drawn-out legal saga that raised divisive questions about press freedom and national security.
'We need to regroup,' says Liberal minister and Ontario campaign co-chair in light of byelection loss
A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and the party's Ontario co-chair for the next campaign says the Liberals 'need to regroup' after a shocking overnight byelection loss to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
New experience in Halifax gets people up close and personal to the ocean's most feared predator
Atlantic Shark Expeditions launched a new shark cage experience which gives brave attendees a chance to get up close and personal with the oceans most feared predator.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Pembina, B.C. First Nation give green light to multibillion-dollar LNG project
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Edmonton
-
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canada beats Peru 1-0 at Copa America on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada beat Peru 1-0 on Tuesday night in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years.
-
30,000 free consolation pizzas to be handed out to Oilers fans on Wednesday
Boston Pizza has announced it will deliver free consolation pizza to Oilers fans later this week.
Calgary
-
Approval for Calgary's mayor and council sinks to all-time low amid water crisis
Public approval of Calgary's mayor and council has fallen beyond record lows recorded at the end of 2023, according to a new survey.
-
Calgary feeder main repairs complete, water service could be restored sooner than expected
Repair work on Calgary’s broken water main is progressing faster than anticipated, but there are still a few more steps crews need to complete before water restrictions are lifted in the city.
-
19-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Stoney Trail suffers critical injuries
Calgary police say a man hit by a car on Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning is recovering in hospital.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
-
Town mulling options as Milk River dries up
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
-
'Just protesting': Accused at Coutts blockade surprised by murder-conspiracy charge
A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Winnipeg
-
True North asking for extension on decision to purchase Portage Place
The potential purchaser of Portage Place Mall is asking for a 90-day extension for its decision as to whether or not it will buy and redevelop the space.
-
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by OPP in Kenora park; general store 'total loss’ following blaze
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after Ontario Provincial Police fatally shot a man in a Kenora, Ont. RV park.
-
Redevelopment project for Canada Packers site clears first hurdle
The redevelopment of the old Canada Packers site in St. Boniface cleared its first hurdle at Winnipeg City Hall.
Regina
-
Court hears from victim and mother at trial for Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting student
High emotions filled a Regina courtroom on the second day of a trial for a former Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
-
Trio from Carnduff, Sask. arrested after drugs, sword seized in traffic stop
A proactive patrol by RCMP officers led to a collection of drug trafficking weapon related charges for three people from Carnduff, Sask.
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
Saskatoon
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
Judge rejects Saskatoon mayoral candidate's lawsuit to halt housing accelerator changes
A judge has rejected a Saskatoon mayoral candidate’s bid for a court injunction on zoning changes required for the city to access federal housing accelerator funds.
-
Sask. town gets help from province after destructive weekend storm
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has stepped up to help Carrot River after a destructive storm tore through the community on Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies in hospital following stabbing outside Jane Subway Station
A man is dead following a stabbing outside Jane Subway Station, say Toronto police.
-
'Young adult male' killed in Highway 401 collision near Jane Street
A “young adult male” has died following a collision on Highway 401 near Jane Street, say Toronto paramedics.
-
14-year-old boy arrested after gunshots ring out in Rexdale on Tuesday afternoon
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after shots rang out in Rexdale on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen dies after being hit riding e-scooter in Montreal
The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
-
Alleged Montreal car thief takes off with baby onboard
A seven-month-old baby has been returned to his mother after an alleged thief stole the car he was in.
Ottawa
-
Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
This Ottawa 'fat cat' on a weight loss journey has become a TikTok star
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle blaze at south end auto shop
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a two-alarm blaze at an auto shop in the city's south end Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which involved vehicles and several tires, was brought under control in about an hour.
Atlantic
-
Construction woes continue during peak season in downtown Sydney, N.S.
Street construction in downtown Sydney, N.S., continues into the busy summer months.
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP
A man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.
-
'It actually makes me very emotional': Sussex residents rejoice over flood mitigation plans
Residents of Sussex, N.B., are rejoicing over the upcoming flood mitigation plans after the town saw much damage in a flood earlier in the year.
London
-
'Flames 20 feet in the sky': Arson suspected as vacant CN Rail building in St. Thomas catches fire
A vacant building known to be the home of vagrants in St. Thomas has gone up in flames. On Monday night around 11 p.m. the St. Thomas Fire Department was called to an abandoned building belonging to CN Rail at the north end of St. Catharine Street.
-
Council rebuffs Farhi Holdings’ land deal and confirms plan to build new city hall on current property
A last ditch effort to investigate constructing a new city hall building in the heart of downtown London was shot down by a majority of city council.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo takes legal action to remove Occupy UW encampment
An ongoing dispute between the University of Waterloo and a pro-Palestinian encampment has turned into a legal battle.
-
Two Ontario players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
-
LCBO customers, businesses in Waterloo Region stock up ahead of possible strike
Customers and businesses in Waterloo Region are stocking up on booze ahead of a possible LCBO strike.
Northern Ontario
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Another murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence in the Sault
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
-
Indigenous burial grounds in northern Ont. to be protected
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
N.L.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.