439 catalytic converters seized from single suspect: Burnaby RCMP

Mounties searched four properties and seized 439 catalytic converters from a B.C. man who was allegedly buying the stolen parts and shipping them across the border.

Burnaby RCMP began an investigation in March of 2021 into the "rising problem" of catalytic converter theft in the city, according to a Wednesday news release. These thefts, police note, have been on the rise throughout B.C. – with the public insurer estimating they resulted in $8.2 million in claims in the first seven months of 2023.

The detachment's prolific offender suppression team identified a suspect who ran a metal salvage and recycling business and "legitimately shipped catalytic converters across the border in bulk," according to police, who added that "he was also allegedly purchasing stolen catalytic converters and including them in the U.S.-bound shipments."

In June of 2023, police executed four search warrants and seized the catalytic converters, most of which were packaged and ready to be shipped across the border.

"The accused was alleged to be heavily involved in the purchase of stolen catalytic converters, resulting in the largest catalytic converter seizure our officers have ever seen," said Sgt. Jamie Belleville, with the Burnaby RCMP.

"This was a lengthy and complicated investigation that utilized a number of investigative techniques, including an undercover operation."

Last month, Jasvindar Singh, 50, was charged with attempting to possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and attempting to traffic property obtained by crime over $5,000.