Families hold rally calling for rebuild of Port Coquitlam school destroyed in fire
Eight months since a devastating fire ripped through Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, the lot now sites empty with gravel.
As the school year comes to a close, families gathered at the site Tuesday demanding answers for the future of their children.
"We haven’t heard what’s going on," Anand Kanna, a parent of a Hazel Trembath student, said. "Are we getting a new school? Are we going to turn this into vast parkland? Are we going to split our community up even further."
Dozens of children and parents attended the rally, calling for the school to be rebuilt.
"We walk past this site numerous times a day to bring them to a bus stop, 'why hasn't our school been rebuilt?' And we have no answers for them," said Nicole Nobles, a parent of two boys.
Since the school burned down on Oct. 19, more than 250 students are bused 20 minutes away in Coquitlam, where the school district has converted a former administration building to temporarily host students.
"That space is not equipped to handle 200 plus kindergartens to (Grade) 5s," said parent Kim O’Niell.
"Today I got a call from the school, my daughter was sick, it took me 40 minutes to get to her, whereas my husband could have just hopped over the hill and picked her up."
Parents and children at the rally chanted, holding signs that read "rebuild Hazel" and "bring us home."
"It's been a very trying year and the students deserve to be back in their community in Port Coquitlam," said rally co-organizer, Shwana Comey.
According to Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, there had been rumours of a developer buying the land to build residential condos. But West shut down those rumours during the rally.
"I want to be crystal clear, it’s not going to happen. This site is made for one thing and one thing only, Hazel Trembath Elementary," West said during the rally.
His assurance is something the provincial education minister also supported.
"As a parent, but also the minister of education and childcare, our government (is) committed to rebuilding Trembath,” Rachna Singh told CTV News in an interview Tuesday.
But when asked when exactly a construction start date would be, she could not say.
"Any capitol project, the school district comes up with the concept plan, the business plan, so those are the processes, they the school district has to go through."
That proposed plan is expected to be delivered by the school district to the province by the end of the week.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Ohio jail mistakenly frees suspect in killing because of a typo
A man awaiting trial on an aggravated murder charge was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio this week due to a clerical error, authorities said.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man after U.S. legal battle ends
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet on Wednesday, hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with U.S. Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga.
Protesters try to topple Queen Victoria statue near pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
Montreal police were called to intervene after protesters attempted to tear down the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Square.
Céline Dion insisted on keeping muscle spasm footage in documentary, director says
Céline Dion insisted that graphic footage of herself having a violent muscle spasm should stay in a new documentary about her life, the film’s director has said.
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario, but advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem.
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
Things a pediatrician would never let their child do
As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile exploded in flight, South Korea says
A suspected hypersonic missile launched by North Korea exploded in flight on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, as North Korea protests the regional deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier for a military drill with South Korea and Japan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
-
B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen won't seek re-election, citing 'existential re-evaluation'
British Columbia Green Party MLA Adam Olsen will not seek re-election this year, the two-term member of the legislature announced Tuesday, citing "an existential re-evaluation of what is truly important to me."
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Edmonton
-
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police warn
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender into the city who they believe could offend again.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
-
Man found in Bow Valley Provincial Park was murdered, RCMP say
Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in Bow Valley Provincial Park last November.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Significant amounts of rain expected in Alberta and B.C.; Calgary forecasting over 30mm
In what is looking to be one of those “perfect storm” scenarios, a low pressure system moving in to Alberta has already prompted rainfall warnings along the northern edge of the Rockies.
Lethbridge
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial to see more video of accused talking with police
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., is expected to hear more from one of the accused in a video statement he gave to police.
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
-
Town mulling options as Milk River dries up
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
-
Winnipeg firefighters rescue two trapped inside apartment during fire
A Wednesday morning fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg has sent two people to the hospital.
-
Métis music legend Ray St. Germain dead at 83
A well-known Metis musician has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Regina
-
Court hears from victim and mother at trial for Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting student
High emotions filled a Regina courtroom on the second day of a trial for a former Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
-
Trio from Carnduff, Sask. arrested after drugs, sword seized in traffic stop
A proactive patrol by RCMP officers led to a collection of drug trafficking weapon related charges for three people from Carnduff, Sask.
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
Saskatoon
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
Judge rejects Saskatoon mayoral candidate's lawsuit to halt housing accelerator changes
A judge has rejected a Saskatoon mayoral candidate’s bid for a court injunction on zoning changes required for the city to access federal housing accelerator funds.
-
Sask. town gets help from province after destructive weekend storm
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has stepped up to help Carrot River after a destructive storm tore through the community on Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
-
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
-
Unidentified human remains found inside tent in downtown Toronto, police say
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a woman’s human remains found inside a tent in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island
Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.
-
Woman in hospital after crashing into parked car in Villeray
A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after the car she was in collided with a parked vehicle in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
Ottawa
-
Here's a look at the Ottawa Senators new jersey for next season
The National Hockey League and Fanatics released images of the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the Senators and all NHL clubs Wednesday morning.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN How an Ottawa neighbourhood is trying to battle car thieves
Ottawa Police say more than 830 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County cancelled after 'dangerous man' arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
-
New experience in Halifax gets people up close and personal to the ocean's most feared predator
Atlantic Shark Expeditions launched a new shark cage experience which gives brave attendees a chance to get up close and personal with the oceans most feared predator.
-
Things a pediatrician would never let their child do
As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Vast majority of London’s parkland now off limits to homeless encampments
Londoners experiencing homelessness must now navigate a more complex and restrictive set of rules about where they can set up a tent or make-shift shelter.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Council rebuffs Farhi Holdings’ land deal and confirms plan to build new city hall on current property
A last ditch effort to investigate constructing a new city hall building in the heart of downtown London was shot down by a majority of city council.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian from Waterloo dies in crash near Milverton, Ont.
A Waterloo resident has died following a Tuesday night crash north of Milverton, Ont.
-
University of Waterloo takes legal action to remove Occupy UW encampment
An ongoing dispute between the University of Waterloo and a pro-Palestinian encampment has turned into a legal battle.
-
Two Southwestern Ontario players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Southwestern Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
Northern Ontario
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Indigenous burial grounds in northern Ont. to be protected
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
-
Things a pediatrician would never let their child do
As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.
N.L.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.