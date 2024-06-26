2 pedestrians hit after Richmond vehicle mounts sidewalk following crash: RCMP

Two pedestrians in Richmond were taken to hospital with serious injuries over the weekend after a vehicle mounted a sidewalk following a collision with another vehicle.

In a news release appealing for witnesses Wednesday, Richmond Mounties said the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday near No. 4 and Williams roads.

Police explained a grey Toyota Tundra was going south on No. 4 Road and, when it crossed the intersection at Williams Road, it was hit by a black Ford Edge. The driver of the Ford was allegedly going east on Williams before turning right on No. 4 Road.

As a result of the collision, the Ford went onto the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians.

"The two pedestrians suffered significant injuries and were transported to a local area hospital for treatment," Richmond RCMP's news release said. "One pedestrian has since been released from hospital with injuries to the foot, leg and abdomen. The other pedestrian still remains in hospital."

The drivers remained on scene and are co-operating with the investigation, police said. Investigators said impairment isn't believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is asked to called Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.