New B.C. cabinet includes 15 women, 7 people of colour

B.C. Premier David Eby has unveiled his new cabinet, which includes some fresh faces and several ministers who will be shifting responsibilities.

On Wednesday morning, Eby revealed his cabinet will include 15 women, seven people of colour and eight new faces.

It is comprised of 23 ministers and four ministers of state, an expansion of two from the previous cabinet. There are also 14 parliamentary secretaries.

Eby has moved Katrine Conroy to the role of finance minister, and is keeping Health Minister Adrian Dix in place.

In a flurry of recent announcements, the newly-minted premier also announced a new and dedicated housing minister. That responsibility, along with being government house leader, now falls to Eby’s NDP leadership co-chair, Ravi Kahlon. Kahlon was previously the minister of jobs.

Niki Sharma is new to cabinet and the role of attorney general, as the government faces ongoing concerns around violent and repeat offenders.

Eby has promised to hire more RCMP officers and his government also provided direction to Crown counsel to pursue detention for violent offenders.

Former finance minister Selina Robinson is now the minister for post-secondary education and future skills. She will also be responsible for foreign credentialing, something Eby has signalled is a priority for his government's plan to fix the province's health-care woes.

Eby has said his priorities for his first 100 days in office include housing, public safety, healthcare and affordability.