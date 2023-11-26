'Near-zero visibility' fog advisory issued for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning that fog could create hazardous travel conditions Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The fog advisory issued Sunday afternoon covers Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

“Near zero visibility in fog may be hazardous for travel,” the weather agency wrote in its notice.

Foggy locations where the temperature drops below zero carry the risk of slippery surfaces developing, ECCC added.

Fog with at times near-zero visibility is forecast through Sunday night.

Visibility is expected to improve Monday morning, but the fog may return Monday night as a strong ridge remains in place, according to ECCC.