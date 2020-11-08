VANCOUVER -- The B.C. NDP has managed to secure an even bigger majority than it appeared on election night, winning 57 of the legislature's 87 seats in the final vote count.

The party was ahead in 55 ridings before Elections BC began tallying hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots on Friday, then picked up an extra two seats in Vernon-Monashee and Abbotsford-Mission.

The NDP's Harwinder Sandhu clinched Vernon-Monashee by a margin of 424 votes, beating BC Liberal incumbent Eric Foster, according to the final results.

In Abbotsford-Mission, NDP candidate Pam Alexis beat Liberal incumbent Simon Gibson by 744 votes.

But the BC Liberals' Jordan Sturdy also reclaimed the lead in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky over Green candidate Jeremy Valeriote. Sturdy's razor-thin margin of 41 votes means the riding is required by law to undergo a judicial recount.

As of Sunday, the BC Liberals are poised to control 28 seats, including West Vancouver-Sea to Sky. That leaves just two for Sonia Furstenau's Greens.

The climate change-focused party, which had considerable influence holding the balance of power in John Horgan's minority government, will still be able to retain official party status in the legislature. The Constitutional Amendment Act passed in 2017 reduced the minimum number of seats required from four down to two.

This is a developing story and will be updated.