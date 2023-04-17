Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
According to online court records, Kaiden Brady Robert Mintenko, born in 2003, has been charged in the case and was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday afternoon.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference, officials from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a 20-year-old suspect from Burnaby had been taken into custody on Sunday.
Police did not name the suspect during their news conference, but confirmed later that Mintenko had been charged with second-degree murder.
The homicide in question happened aboard a bus on King George Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on the night of April 11.
Seventeen-year-old Ethan Bespflug was on his way home after meeting up with friends in Surrey, but he never made it. According to his family, he texted a friend and expressed that he was feeling unsafe shortly before the stabbing occurred.
IHIT said Monday that investigators are still working to determine the relationship between Bespflug and his accused murderer, but that the attack was not random.
The teen's family has told reporters that Bespflug encountered two people on the bus – a boy and a girl – and that the girl "didn't like him."
Bespflug's killing was just the most shocking in a recent string of violent events on transit that have prompted condemnation from TransLink officials and increased police patrols on transit in Surrey.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
