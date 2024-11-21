B.C. Conservatives roll out shadow cabinet and leadership roles for all 44 caucus members

All 44 members of the B.C. Conservative caucus have been appointed to leadership positions – whether as shadow cabinet members or Opposition house leader.

That latter position went to Aaliya Warbus, a historic appointment.

“The first Indigenous person to take the role of house leader in the legislature,” noted party leader John Rustad.

The team also includes South Surrey MLA Brent Chapman, who’s the transit and ICBC critic, and whose offensive social media posts sparked controversy and calls for him to be removed as a candidate. Rustad stands behind his MLA.

“All of our MLAs need to contribute – they’ve been elected to do that. Brent was elected by the largest percentage that any MLA has been elected out of his riding,” said Rustad. “There’s important issues in Surrey – particularly when it comes to transit."

University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford says keeping Chapman in the fold likely has political motivations for Rustad too.

“I think it's more about Mr. Rustad keeping the base of his party happy,” said Telford Thursday.

Mandeep Dhaliwal is shadow minister for parental rights and sports, even though there's no such cabinet minister for the NDP, a clear signal that the Conservatives intend to continue their opposition to sexual orientation and identity resources being taught in schools.

“(It's) making explicit a topic that until recently was taking place on the fringes of poltical discussion,” noted UBC political scientist Stewart Prest.

“Mandeep Dhaliwal defeated the previous Education Minister for the NDP – and it was primarily over this issue of the sexualization of our children in school,” said Rustad Thursday.

Longtime former B.C. United and B.C. Liberal MLA Peter Milobar is the finance critic and high-profile MLA Elenore Sturko is the shadow solicitor general.

Newcomer Anna Kindy – a doctor who, like Rustad, was vaccinated for COVID but also opposes vaccine mandates – is the health critic.

“I believe that it’s important that people have choice. Informed decision making is an important part of our health-care system,” Rustad said.

There are two attorney general critics, including one focused on justice reform, reflecting the B.C. Conservatives' push for bail reform and focus on public safety issues, as the party prepares to take on the government in the upcoming session.

On Thursday, the caucus voted to appoint Lorne Doerkson the deputy speaker and Jody Toor the caucus chair, giving all 44 MLAs a leadership role or shadow cabinet post.