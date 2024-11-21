Surrey tree lighting, Coquitlam lights and lots of holiday markets happening in Metro Vancouver this weekend

Don't look now, but Christmas is less than five weeks away, and holiday festivities are ramping up across Metro Vancouver. Here are some events to check out this weekend.

Surrey's Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market

Surrey's holiday tradition returns for its 14th year this weekend and – like last year – it will be a two-day affair.

The free festival will take over Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the titular lighting of the city's 60-foot Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.

Surrounding the marquee event will be four stages of live entertainment, a holiday market, amusement rides and light displays. A full schedule of events and lots more information can be found on the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival website.

Lights at Lafarge

Coquitlam's signature winter event also kicks off this weekend with the return of Lights at Lafarge.

Metro Vancouver's largest free outdoor winter lights display features a 1.2-kilometre pathway with more lights and "reimagined elements," according to the city.

The lights will be on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily beginning Friday night, and this year the display will continue into February. The city is hosting an opening ceremony event with live entertainment and food trucks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Canyon Lights

Another holiday light display kicking off this weekend is Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

From Friday through Jan. 19, visitors to the suspension bridge will find it illuminated from end to end with a changing multicolour display. There will also be live music and other lights displayed throughout the park.

Canyon Lights is included with the price of park admission, but tickets must be purchased online in advance and a limited number are available during peak times, according to the attraction.

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village

Head to the Burnaby Village Museum in Deer Lake Park starting Saturday for "Heritage Christmas."

The 10-acre open-air site will be decorated with lights and classic decor, and guests will be treated to seasonal activities and roving entertainers.

Admission to Heritage Christmas is free and the festivities run through Jan. 3. However, it is closed on Mondays, as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. More information can be found on the Burnaby Village Museum website.

'Soar with Santa'

In Vancouver, this weekend marks the return of "Soar with Santa," the annual Christmas version of Flyover Canada at Canada Place.

From Thursday through Jan. 1, the attraction says it will be celebrating with "special activities and surprises" to get guests into the holiday spirit.

Flyover Canada is open daily and tickets can be booked online.

Holiday markets, craft fairs and art sales

Numerous holiday markets and craft fairs are scheduled around the region in the coming weeks. Here's a roundup of some of the ones happening this weekend.