    Surrey tree lighting, Coquitlam lights and lots of holiday markets happening in Metro Vancouver this weekend

    A previous year's Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is seen in this photo from the event's website. (surreytreelighting.ca) A previous year's Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is seen in this photo from the event's website. (surreytreelighting.ca)
    Don't look now, but Christmas is less than five weeks away, and holiday festivities are ramping up across Metro Vancouver. Here are some events to check out this weekend.

    Surrey's Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market

    Surrey's holiday tradition returns for its 14th year this weekend and – like last year – it will be a two-day affair.

    The free festival will take over Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the titular lighting of the city's 60-foot Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.

    Surrounding the marquee event will be four stages of live entertainment, a holiday market, amusement rides and light displays. A full schedule of events and lots more information can be found on the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival website

    Lights at Lafarge

    Coquitlam's signature winter event also kicks off this weekend with the return of Lights at Lafarge.

    Metro Vancouver's largest free outdoor winter lights display features a 1.2-kilometre pathway with more lights and "reimagined elements," according to the city.

    The lights will be on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily beginning Friday night, and this year the display will continue into February. The city is hosting an opening ceremony event with live entertainment and food trucks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. 

    Canyon Lights

    Another holiday light display kicking off this weekend is Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

    From Friday through Jan. 19, visitors to the suspension bridge will find it illuminated from end to end with a changing multicolour display. There will also be live music and other lights displayed throughout the park.

    Canyon Lights is included with the price of park admission, but tickets must be purchased online in advance and a limited number are available during peak times, according to the attraction

    Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village

    Head to the Burnaby Village Museum in Deer Lake Park starting Saturday for "Heritage Christmas."

    The 10-acre open-air site will be decorated with lights and classic decor, and guests will be treated to seasonal activities and roving entertainers.

    Admission to Heritage Christmas is free and the festivities run through Jan. 3. However, it is closed on Mondays, as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. More information can be found on the Burnaby Village Museum website

    'Soar with Santa'

    In Vancouver, this weekend marks the return of "Soar with Santa," the annual Christmas version of Flyover Canada at Canada Place.

    From Thursday through Jan. 1, the attraction says it will be celebrating with "special activities and surprises" to get guests into the holiday spirit.

    Flyover Canada is open daily and tickets can be booked online

    Holiday markets, craft fairs and art sales

    Numerous holiday markets and craft fairs are scheduled around the region in the coming weeks. Here's a roundup of some of the ones happening this weekend.

    • Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair: More than 140 local artisans will gather at Dunbar Community Centre in Vancouver from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Children 12 and under get in free. 
    • North Shore Artists Winter Art Sale: North Shore artists will be selling their work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School on West Keith Road in North Vancouver. 
    • Emily Carr Indigenous Winter Market: The Aboriginal Gathering Place on the Emily Carr University campus will host an Indigenous Winter Market as part of the university's Student Art Sale. The Indigenous market will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. 
    • Got Craft Holiday Market: Got Craft is hosting its holiday market at the Croatian Cultural Centre in Vancouver from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. 

