'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out

After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.

On Tuesday night, Ethan Besflug, 17, was believed to be returning home to Surrey from the Abbotsford area when the attack occurred.

“His best friend was texting him and he said there was a girl on the bus that didn’t like him on the bus and he was trying to get off,” said Ethan’s mother, Holly Indridson.

What happened next remains unknown to the family.

On Tuesday night, while in bed, Indridson was tracking where her son was via gps connected to their phones. She noticed when he arrived at King George and 100th Avenue the tracker then stalled before going in an unusual direction.

“He was on the bus and then all of sudden he started moving to Royal Columbian Hospital and I was just like, ‘What is going on here?,'” said Indridson.

“I jumped in my car and drove as fast as I could to the hospital.”

After arriving, she says, she searched for Ethan and was then met by a social worker who attempted to explain what had happened, but Indridson feared the worst and refused to listen.

“I’ve lost everyone. My mom, dad, my aunts, my uncles, my grandparents and now this. My kids are all that I have,” said Indridson, as her two daughters sat nearby.

The family is in the process of arranging a funeral for Ethan and is asking the community to help.

They’ve created two GoFundMe pages in his honour that have raised over $22,000 so far.

“He’s my best little buddy,” said Indridson.

The family is now hoping their story and pain will help stop the violence being seen across the Lower Mainland on public transit.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made, and police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information.