Man stabbed by stranger in Surrey's Newton area, RCMP say

    Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed by a stranger in Surrey's Newton area this week.

    Surrey RCMP said the victim was walking on a footpath off 64 Avenue, parallel to 137 Street, when he was attacked around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    “The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” the detachment wrote in a news release Thursday afternoon.

    “The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has conduct of this investigation and is currently gathering evidence to identify the suspect, described as a white male."

    While officers searched the area after the stabbing, with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, they were unable to find the assailant.

    The RCMP said area residents should expect to see officers canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video this week.

    Anyone with information on the stabbing can reach the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

