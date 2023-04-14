'We're really angry': TransLink CEO voices frustration over violence on buses, SkyTrain

“I’m angry. We’re really angry. We’re very frustrated.”

Those words, from TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, after a violent and tragic week on transit.

“We will not stand for these types of incidents on our system. We will not allow criminals or those that want to commit crimes to come onto our system,” Quinn said.

On Tuesday, Ethan Bespflug, 17, was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus. His killer has not yet been caught.

Bespflug’s death has left his mother, Holly Indridson, struggling to cope with the loss of her only son.

“I just don’t know how to go on from here,” the sobbing Indridson said in an interview with CTV News Thursday.

On Friday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said there should be zero tolerance for violence on the transit system.

“It’s absolutely sad and unacceptable that a young man lost his life on the transit system,” Fleming said.

The attack on Bespflug happened just a day after a man was seriously injured at the Columbia SkyTrain station in New Westminster, where he was also stabbed.

Meanwhile, in West Vancouver, Blue Bus drivers are also speaking out after a vicious fight between two passengers Wednesday.

“I’m not feeling safe. I have concern about my safety. I have concern about the safety of the passengers,” said bus driver Cornel Neagu.

There have been six reported stabbings on Metro Vancouvver buses or trains this year alone.

“I want to be really, abundantly clear, that everyone has the right to feel safe on transit. And these incidents are absolutely unacceptable,” said Quinn.

Transit police say they’ve stepped up patrols in crime hotspots. In addition, two dozen community safety officers are being trained to deal with people experiencing a mental health crisis.

However, it could be months before the new officers are on the ground.