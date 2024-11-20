1 dead after Nanaimo house fire, RCMP say

One person is dead after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.

The fire at 1019 Old Victoria Rd. was reported shortly after 5 a.m., according to a statement from Nanaimo RCMP, who say they're investigating along with Nanaimo Fire and Rescue.

"The home was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews and police arrived," Mounties said in their statement.

"Witnesses told investigators that shortly after the fire was reported, an adult – who is believed to reside in the home – may have re-entered the residence. This person is unaccounted for."

In an update Thursday morning, police confirmed that firefighters had recovered a body from the home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Nanaimo RCMP were advised and are continuing with their investigation along with the BC Coroners Service," the Thursday statement reads.

"At this time, based on evidence gathered by fire and police investigators, there is nothing considered suspicious about the fire."

The scene was still being secured Thursday, "but only for insurance purposes," police said.

Officers were keeping the public well away from the scene as crews worked through the day Wednesday to put out the blaze.

At the time of the RCMP statement Wednesday afternoon, the fire had not been totally extinguished and the home was "unsafe to enter," according to police.