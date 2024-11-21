'She needs to be terminated': More calls for UBC to take action after instructor's leaked anti-Israel rant

One day after a story aired featuring leaked audio of UBC instructor’s anti-Israel rant to her class, more people are coming forward calling for repercussions.

A former student of instructor Litsa Chatzivasileiou saw the story and reached out to CTV News.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said the student, whose identity we protected for safety reasons.

The student said Chatzivasileiou would go on similar rants in her Gender and Environmental Justice course in the fall of 2023.

The student recalls a time when Chatzivasileiou canceled a class to attend a pro-Palestinian rally. The student forwarded us Chatzivasileiou’s message to students.

“I have to cancel today’s class to participate in the general strike happening in solidarity with Palestinian people, against genocide and the end of war. I urge you all to walk out of your classes, if you are able to,” read the message from Chatzivasileiou.

“I'm not there to sit at home while she … wants to go be at a at a Palestinian support rally, then requesting that we go,” said the student, who has an Israeli background. “She needs to be terminated from her role. Her behaviour puts students such as myself in such a dangerous space. UBC is supposed to be a safe space.”

Conservatives react

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad released a statement Thursday morning calling for UBC to “end its tolerance of anti-Israel hate.”

CTV News spoke with Rustad, who called Chatzivasileiou’s rant “unacceptable.”

“When you see a professor – who is obviously in a position of authority, well-respected – come out with statements like that, it’s sending a very wrong message,” said Rustad. “As an institution, they need to make sure that they take every step possible so that all students can feel safe within their jurisdictions.”

Rustad stopped short of calling for the dismissal of Chatzivasileiou, but urged the school to take action.

A UBC spokesperson told CTV News it’s aware of concerns regarding Chatzivasileiou’s rant and is looking into the situation. CTV News has learned Chatzivasileiou is still teaching on campus.