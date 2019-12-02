BURNABY -- Police are investigating several car fires in Metro Vancouver that occurred overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Burnaby Fire Department were on scene of a fully involved vehicle fire in a parking lot on Fraser Park Drive and Byrne Road.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m., Sunday. Flames engulfed the vehicle, which made it unrecognizable. The vehicle didn’t not appear to have licence plates.

A fully involved vehicle fire was put out by @BurnabyFireDept @IAFF323 at Fraser Park Dr & Byrne Rd. It is unknown if linked to any other crimes. @BurnabyRCMP are investigating. Details on @CTVVancouver & @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/QD20UaHKIo — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) December 2, 2019

When the flames were knocked down, Burnaby RCMP flooded the area, and officers cordoned it off.

It is unknown if this incident is related to any other crimes in Metro Vancouver.

One hour later around 12:50 a.m., Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue received a call for a vehicle fire at the 11400 block of 232 Street. Crews found a fully involved vehicle on fire.

Roughly 20 minutes later, another vehicle was found on fire at the 11900 block of 220 Street. All fires were knocked down, and are being considered suspicious in nature at this time.

CTV News has reached out to Burnaby and Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information.

A fully involved vehicle fire was put out by @BurnabyFireDept @IAFF323 at Fraser Park Dr & Byrne Rd. It is unknown if linked to any other crimes. @BurnabyRCMP are investigating. Details on @CTVVancouver & @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/QD20UaHKIo — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) December 2, 2019

This is a developing story and will updated if more information becomes available