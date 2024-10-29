VANCOUVER
    • Mounties investigating after 3 seriously injured in Vancouver Island crash

    Mounties are investigating after a crash on Vancouver Island seriously injured three people over the weekend, including one driver who was airlifted to hospital.

    Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Saturday at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Mays Road near Duncan, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

    Investigators say a white SUV was turning left across the highway onto Mays Road when it was struck by a blue SUV travelling south on the highway.

    The driver of the blue SUV was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver and passenger in the white vehicle also suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

    A section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed for four hours while investigators and a collision reconstructionist examined the scene, police said.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

