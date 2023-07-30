Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta

The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.

In order to protect the privacy of the children, CTV News is not naming the adults.

The mother is facing two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order and her boyfriend is facing two counts of abduction of a person under 14, according to an update from authorities on the case.

At a news conference Sunday, the Surrey RCMP provided more information about how and where the children, an eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were found.

On Saturday, the RCMP deployed its Emergency Response Team to a rural property near Edson, which is about 200 kilometres from Edmonton and nearly 700 kilometres from the location in B.C. where the children were last seen.

"Our top priority was to ensure the safety of everyone involved," a news release from police says, adding that officers found the two children and three adults on the property. While the children's mother and her boyfriend were arrested, the third adult – previously identified as the children's grandfather – was detained.

"The children were taken to their father who was waiting with investigators at a nearby detachment in Alberta," the statement from the Surrey RCMP continues.

A search of the property is ongoing.

Authorities say they received 435 tips from several provinces while the Amber Alert was in effect.

"Our investigators remained open to all possibilities at every stage of the Amber Alert, and worked diligently around the clock to advance the investigation and bring these children home safely," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the statement.

"The children have been reunited with their family, who are extremely grateful. This is the outcome we have all been hoping for."

The accused remain in custody in Alberta, awaiting their next court appearance.