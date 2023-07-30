Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family

Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an amber alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.

RCMP say the children were located safe Saturday evening and are being reunited with their family after they were allegedly abducted by their mother earlier this month.

Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement Saturday night that investigators appreciate the assistance from the public, media, and policing partners, who played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.

Police issued an amber alert on July 19 for an eight-year-old and her 10-year-old brother after last being seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Mounties said their mother was believed to be living off-grid in a rural area with her boyfriend.

Earlier in the investigation, police had said they were looking for their mother's father, who was driving a distinctive van that has its steering wheel on the right-hand side.