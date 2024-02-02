Moth infestation leading to full closure of Lions Gate Bridge this weekend

Drivers who typically use Lions Gate Bridge to travel between the North Shore and Vancouver will need to plan a different route Sunday morning, as a full closure will be in effect.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said in a public advisory Friday the ongoing tree-removal project in Stanley Park will require crews to close the bridge and causeway to all vehicles, bikes and pedestrians between 7:30 and 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

In addition, single-lane closures will be in effect on Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. They'll also be in place on Sunday after the full closure, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the single-lane closure, cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured through Stanley Park and to the east side of the causeway.

"While efforts are being made to keep impacts to a minimum, people should plan for delays and transit changes to and from the North Shore, and to consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing as an alternative during the times noted above," a statement from the ministry said.

The City of Vancouver explained in a notice that the ongoing tree removal is due to a moth infestation in Stanley Park. The moth, called the hemlock looper, has population outbreaks every 15 years and after the larvae hatch they typically feed on foliage "aggressively," a notice from the city says.

"A significant portion of the park is affected, particularly near Lions Gate Bridge. This outbreak also affects parts of West and North Vancouver, where many trees are dying," the city's notice explains.

"After recent droughts and hard winters, trees in Stanley Park are more vulnerable to the hemlock looper outbreak and less likely to recover."

As a result, crews are working to manage dead and dry trees in the park.

This photo provided by the Vancouver Park Board shows trees damaged by the hemlock looper moth.

Georgia Viaduct closures

The Georgia Viaduct will also be fully closed over the weekend for an extended period. The City of Vancouver warned drivers they won't be able to access the viaduct on Feb. 3 or Feb. 4 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight, just one eastbound lane will be open.

A significant part of the south sidewalk on the viaduct will also be closed, the city said, though the north sidewalk will stay open for pedestrians.

The city said the closures are for crews associated with Peak Construction Group to set up a tower crane at a nearby development site.