VANCOUVER -- More Vancouver businesses are letting patrons know about possible COVID-19 exposures at their establishments in recent days, including multiple locations in the West End neighbourhood downtown.

However, none of the new reports over the past couple of days can be found on the Vancouver Coastal Health public exposures list online.

It turns out not all exposures are required to be reported publicly, but some businesses are doing it anyway.

The doors are temporarily closed to customers at TurF in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood. The fitness studio, shop and café shut down voluntarily after learning a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. In information shared online, the business says the employee was asymptomatic while at work from Aug. 4 to 6 and Aug. 9 to 12.

“While not required, we’re closing all TurF locations to protect the safety of our community and will re-open once we’ve taken all precautions,” the business said in its post.

Four other businesses have also issued their own alerts about possible exposures over the past couple of days. All are located in the West End.

Shamrock Bar and Grill on Denman Street posted online about a possible exposure on Aug. 11 from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The pub said it is working closely with Vancouver Coastal Health and WorkSafeBC.

“They have informed us to continue operations as normal as we have deep cleaned thoroughly,” the business said. “The staff member working that night has been tested and has been advised to not return to work until they receive a negative result.”

On Aug. 14, Bayside Lounge on Davie Street shared on social media that it was closed for the day to look into a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“Though we are not obligated to close, we have chosen to temporarily do so while we work with Vancouver Coastal Health to verify potential risks and determine the best course of action,” the post read.

The Park Pub also posted a similar message on Aug. 14, and The Score On Davie voluntarily closed for a day on Aug. 14 following a possible exposure on Monday, Aug. 10, from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

No one from Vancouver Coastal Health was available for an interview Sunday, but in an email the health authority confirmed public notification does not happen in all cases, only when officials are not able to identify and contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Though businesses are not required to make a public report, Ian Tostenson, of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, is pleased some are doing so anyway.

“We’re really proud of that, because, you know, I think what we have to do as a business and a sector, particularly in restaurants, is be proactive,” Tostenson said. “That’s a business that’s really caring about their guests, and that’s a business I would visit the next time they opened again.”

Tostenson added it’s something his group is encouraging members to do.

“One of our advisories to industry will be: ‘Be open and tell your guests and let them know what you’re doing about it, they’ll appreciate that.’”

Tostenson also said anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable with the way a business is operating should speak to the manager, and if that doesn’t work, they can report the issue to the association. People can also contact Vancouver Coastal Health with any concerns.