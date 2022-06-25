Missing Kelowna woman found dead, family confirms

Missing Kelowna woman found dead, family confirms

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen leaving her home on June 14 to walk her dog near the Mission Greenway. (RCMP handout) Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen leaving her home on June 14 to walk her dog near the Mission Greenway. (RCMP handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener