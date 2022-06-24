Body found downstream from where Kelowna woman went missing, police say

Mounties in Kelowna say a body has been found downstream from where missing woman Chelsea Cardno may have been swept away.

In a news release Friday, Kelowna RCMP said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased person, but that they have notified Cardno's family and offered them support.

The body was found on a farm in the 3600 block of Berard Road in Kelowna, police said. The farm's owner notified police just after 5 p.m. that the body had been found on flooded land adjacent to Mission Creek.

Cardno was last seen on June 14, when she went to walk her dog near the Mission Greenway. When she didn't return home, police and search and rescue crews began an "intensive search," according to RCMP.

The initial search had to be paused because of safety concerns caused by the "extremely fast" rushing water in the creek.

Last weekend, a crowd of 150 volunteers – including friends and strangers – joined in a community search for the missing 31-year-old, but were unable to find her.

Kelowna RCMP said Friday that the BC Coroners Service has been notified of the death and will be investigating.

"Out of respect for the family and close friends of Chelsea Cardno, the RCMP request that the public avoid the area," police said in their release.