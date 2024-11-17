VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Missing B.C. family found safe in Alberta, RCMP say

    A father and his two children who were reported missing from Fort St. John last week have been found safe, according to authorities.

    The B.C. RCMP provided an update Tuesday, saying the family was located in Alberta

