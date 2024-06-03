Metro Vancouver's heavy rain to transition to sun, heat this week

While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.

A rainfall warning was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday, predicting up to 60 millimetres could fall in parts of the Lower Mainland. That warning was continued Monday.

"An upper disturbance crossing the South Coast this morning will give heavy rain to the area early this morning," Environment Canada's warning said. "Further rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 millimetres are expected. The heavy rain will ease to a few showers this morning."

While Tuesday is also predicted to see rain, according to Environment Canada's forecast, several days of sun are expected in the Lower Mainland starting Wednesday.

Temperatures are predicted to steadily increase, with highs of 17 C in the forecast for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are expected to be warmer, with highs of 19 C and 22 C, respectively. Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 24 C in Vancouver.

Last week, officials warned about the upcoming heat, saying it could signal the start of what is expected to be another record-hot summer.

Warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Armel Castellan, said B.C. residents should expect a drier-than-normal June.

While providing a seasonal outlook on Friday, Castellan emphasized that he can't confirm whether the province will see another heat event of note, like the deadly 2021 heat dome that shattered temperature records and was linked to more than 600 deaths in B.C.

"But it's pretty obvious to the modelling—globally and locally—that we're looking at a likely warmer than normal summer period," he said, singling out Haida Gwaii and parts of the Vancouver Island as places that may see near-normal temperatures. "Strong heat events may be more of an Interior issue."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Becca Clarkson