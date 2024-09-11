Metro Vancouver men charged after several kilos of drugs seized

Two men are facing drug-trafficking charges after police seized several kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine from multiple Metro Vancouver properties last year, British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force announced Wednesday.

Surrey resident Samardeep Dhami, 22, and 40-year-old Burnaby resident Randy Chu were charged on Aug. 27 and released from custody pending court appearances, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a statement.

The investigation began in June 2023 and culminated with co-ordinated searches of multiple properties in Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond later that summer, according to police.

During the searches, officers seized 12.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 4.7 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.6 kilograms of ketamine and 10.6 kilograms of cocaine – including nine kilograms hidden in a secret compartment in a vehicle, the statement said.

Investigators also seized drug cutting agents, paraphernalia and $79,050 in cash, according to police.

"The collaborative work by CFSEU-BC and partner agencies is key when combatting criminal activity associated to organized crime," Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said in the statement.

"We remain committed to holding accountable drug traffickers who prey on the most vulnerable citizens in our communities by trafficking in potentially deadly fentanyl and other substances."