Metro Vancouver man gets 12 years for killing sex worker, robbing poker game

RCMP officers respond to a shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a woman fatally injured on May 4, 2021. RCMP officers respond to a shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a woman fatally injured on May 4, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener