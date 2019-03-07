A spokesperson from Fraser Health confirmed two more people have caught measles in the Lower Mainland.

In an email, Fraser Health's medical health officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal, confirmed the most recent case was discovered on Wednesday in the health authority's region, and was linked to the initial exposures in Vancouver.

Fraser Health confirmed the 16th case was associated with the Vancouver-based outbreak, but live in the Fraser Health region.

So far, 14 cases have been connected to the same outbreak, which was discovered last month.

That initial outbreak included 12 people who caught the virus at several French Immersion schools in East Vancouver, and three more who contracted measles while travelling.

"(The latest) individual was isolated since their exposure," said Bharmal, "And there is no concern relating to public exposure at this time."

Bharmal also repudiated a rumour of a measles outbreak in Tri-Cities schools.

"We can confirm that there is no measles outbreak at any schools in our region. There is also no known measles exposure in any of our schools, or in the community in general," wrote Bharmal.

Fraser Health is continuing to advise anyone with symptoms of measles to call 8-1-1, their health-care providers or public health nurses. Those symptoms can include fever, rash, sore throat and many flu and cold-like ailments.

It also reminds all residents in the Lower Mainland to ensure their immunizations are up-to-date.

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province hopes to have mandatory vaccination reporting by the fall.

"That recommendation we're following up and delivering on, and we hope to deliver on that by September of this year," Dix told the legislature in February.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can sometimes cause severe complications, including brain inflammation, convulsions, deafness and brain damage.