One of the recently reported cases of measles in the Vancouver area was that of an employee at a Richmond Toys "R" Us, CTV News has learned.

Notices have been posted at the toy store at Lansdowne Centre warning shoppers they may have been exposed on Feb. 17 and 18.

The manager would not provide further comment, but the alerts taped up at the store said an individual was present from about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

"We are recommending that anyone who was present on those days, and not immune to measles, should monitor for early symptoms of the disease, and also ensure that their immunizations are up to date," the notices from Vancouver Coastal Health read.

Measles is highly contagious and can remain in a room for hours after an infected person has left. Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

Within a few days, the patient will develop a rash starting on the face and spreading across the body.

Often, those infected are contagious before they even know they've contracted the virus.

The Toys "R" Us employee's case is one of 13 known to local health officials.

At a news conference Monday, Vancouver Coastal Health said no new cases have been reported since the weekend.

Medical health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said local clinics have seen an increase in patients requesting vaccines, but there are no concerns about running out of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine so far.

She said the outbreak is "reasonably well-contained," but that more cases are possible.

"We are still in the incubation period."

Gustafson also addressed concerns about risks of general exposure: "There is no generalized transition of the measles in our community right now."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim