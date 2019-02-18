

Shannon Paterson , CTV News Vancouver





A Burnaby mother has been told her nearly one-year-old son may have been exposed to measles during a visit to BC Children’s Hospital, and he needs to be quarantined at home.

Stefania Seccia’s son, Max, was born premature last year and is considered high-risk after having to undergo surgery for an abdominal blockage.

Last Friday, Seccia learned Max, who is too young to be vaccinated for measles, may have come in contact with a child who had measles during a return visit to Children’s in early February. "I had to pick my jaw up off the floor," Seccia said. "I thought it was, like, a prank. And he has to stay in isolation until Saturday."

Max, whose first birthday is Tuesday, has to stay inside the couple’s home for a week, without any outside visitors, in case he did contract measles and is contagious. “We are absolutely infuriated," Seccia said. "Its surreal that in 2019 my son can’t see family, can’t go outside on his first birthday because we just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Because of Max’s health issues, getting measles could have serious implications. “He’s at the highest risk because he’s preemie, because he was in NICU," his mom said. “Tomorrow’s his first birthday and all that’s going to be on my mind is if my kid has contracted measles he can have encephalitis, he can have such bad brain inflammation that he can go deaf or he can have brain damage that’s going to be felt his entire life.”

Ironically, Seccia had to cancel Max’s 12-month vaccination appointment she had booked for this Thursday because he’s in quarantine. “When I think of the anti-vaccine movement I think of these people saying we just want the choice,” she said. “But where is Max’s choice? Where is our choice in this?”

Seccia thinks childhood vaccination should be mandatory, and will be re-scheduling Max’s appointment as soon as he’s out of isolation.